SEMO releases unique, 11-game football schedule for 2022 season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks (SEMO) have unveiled the football schedule for the 2022 season.

This coming season, SEMO will play a unique, 11-game football schedule with five home matchups.

The Redhawks’ docket is comprised of opponents representing five different conferences, including the Ohio Valley (OVC), Missouri Valley Football, Big 12, Southland and Atlantic Sun.

SEMO will kick off their 118th season with back-to-back road games at Big 12 Conference and Football Bowl Subdivision member Iowa State, and longtime rival Southern Illinois.

This marks the first meeting between SEMO and Iowa State, just the second school out of the Big 12 that the Redhawks face in program history.

Week two sees the Redhawks cross the Mississippi River for their annual “War for the Wheel” game at SIU, the 90th meeting between the two teams.

The rest of SEMO’s non-conference slate includes two games with Southland Conference affiliates Nicholls State and Northwestern State, along with a pair of matchups with Atlantic Sun members Central Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky for homecoming weekend. The Redhawks only road trip in that four-game stretch is to Northwestern State.

The 75th season of football in the OVC will feature seven league teams playing five conference games apiece:

SEMO

Eastern Illinois

Lindenwood

Murray State

Tennessee State

Tennessee Tech

UT Martin

SEMO is scheduled to play three of five OVC games on the road.

The Redhawks open league action at Lindenwood, followed by trips to Tennessee State and Eastern Illinois.

SEMO also hosts Tennessee Tech and Murray State during their 31st year as a member of the OVC.

