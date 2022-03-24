Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Premature baby abandoned on hood of parked car in Connecticut

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for a person who they say abandoned a baby on the hood of a stranger’s car in Mansfield, Connecticut.

State troopers reported on Wednesday around 4:15 p.m., they received a 911 call on Wednesday from a woman who said an unknown man placed an infant on the hood of her parked car, according to WFSB.

“The female reported as she returned to her vehicle, the male got into a dark-colored vehicle and fled the area,” Connecticut State Police said in a news release.

The baby was taken to the hospital, according to police. It was later determined the baby was a premature newborn, approximately 28 to 30 weeks old.

The baby was reported to be in stable condition when troopers last checked.

Police released a description of the unidentified man believed to be involved. He is described to be heavy set with short black hair and was seen wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt and black pants.

The state police’s Eastern District Major Crime responded and assumed the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews with our sister station, KMOV in St. Louis, spotted the aftermath of the police chase on...
2 in custody after chase in Cape Girardeau Co., ends in Jefferson Co., Mo.
A Cape Girardeau County resident sent us video showing the attempted break-ins that officers...
Sheriff’s Office: Report of vehicle break-ins near Fruitland led to multi-county chase
He will be leaving Sunday, March 27, at 8 a.m. from the Sikeston VFW.
Southeast Missouri man to run around the world
Justin L. Eades was wanted attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm warrants.
Man arrested for attempted murder in connection with Metropolis, Ill. shooting
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus

Latest News

Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly taking civilians to Russia
In this Jan. 10, 2022, photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state...
Arizona lawmakers vote to restrict trans athletes, surgeries
Gov. Beshear says flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff immediately...
Gov. Beshear orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of Secretary Madeleine Albright
First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
MoDOT honors I-57 crash first responders
An amateur hockey player goes into cardiac arrest while on the ice during a game being streamed...
VIDEO: Amateur hockey team helps player suffering cardiac arrest on ice