Graves Co. tornado recovery update

Gov. Beshear says 190 people from 61 households were occupying 62 of the available trailers through the Commonwealth Sheltering Program.(Graves County)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - During today’s Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear said Kentucky State Parks have provided temporary housing and food to more than 800 individuals and 250 first responders since the December tornado in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear says parks staff have recently been working with local and state emergency management to successfully transition impacted families into medium-term housing.

Today, state parks continue to provide medium-term housing in cottages and travel trailers to 89 displaced Kentuckians.

As of yesterday, 190 people from 61 households were occupying 62 of the available trailers through the Commonwealth Sheltering Program.

On March 15, President Biden signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022.

This will increase the previous federal cost share from 75% to 90% for any major disaster declared during the time period of Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021. Five Kentucky disasters will be included.

From the period of Dec. 27, 2021, through Jan. 25, 2022, the federal government will be paying 100% of the costs of debris removal. From the period of Dec. 12, 2021, through Jan. 10, 2022, the federal government will be paying 100% of the costs of emergency recovery measures, such as sheltering, emergency operations, evacuation and search and rescue.

