Gov. Beshear orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of Secretary Madeleine Albright

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the life and legacy of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and in accordance with orders issued late yesterday by the President of the United States.

Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff immediately and remain so until sunset on Sunday, March 27.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in this tribute.

