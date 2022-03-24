Heartland Votes
First Alert: Chilly, breezy with showers possible

A beautiful early spring day at Jackson Falls in Golconda.
A beautiful early spring day at Jackson Falls in Golconda.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Keep the coat handy today! It will be a chilly day in the Heartland.

Wake-up temperatures are in the 30s to low 40s.

A few scattered showers, with a few snowflakes, are possible this morning across southeast Missouri.

Winds shifting out of the west, with gusts between 20 to 25 mph, will make it feel cool this afternoon.

Highs will only reach the mid 40s to low 50s.

Lisa Michaels says a stuck low-pressure to our north will keep skies cloudy for most of the Heartland.

A few showers will also be possible.

Finally, Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with a breezy westerly wind.

The weekend looks mainly dry, but the mornings will be chilly.

On Saturday night into Sunday, we are watching for a freeze across much of the Heartland.

A rather large warming trend arrives early next week ahead of our next system, which looks to bring more rain and storms near the middle and end of next week.

