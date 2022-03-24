Heartland Votes
Fire at Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver

Denver Fire Department is responding to a fire at Mile High Stadium.
Denver Fire Department is responding to a fire at Mile High Stadium.
By Miranda Paige
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - (UPDATE 3:30 p.m.) A fire at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium is now under control according to the Denver Fire Department. According to a tweet from the stadium, a small fire occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge. The tweet goes on to say that the stadium was evacuated as a precaution. There are no injuries.

When firefighters arrived there was heavy fire and smoke. Crews say sprinklers went off to stop the fire, however it wasn’t enough. So firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

The cause is unknown at this time.

Denver Fire Department is responding to a fire at Mile High Stadium. The fire has affected the suite area and third level seating area.

