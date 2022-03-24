Crews installing new fiber optic cable in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland city is moving their communications service into the 21st century.

Circle Fiber, a local communications company, is installing fiber optic cable throughout Poplar Bluff. Across the city, crews are working daily, deploying the infrastructure in order to complete the city-wide network.

“Fiber optic cable allows you to get your internet at very high speeds or your telephone service. The reason that it is such a big deal for Poplar Bluff is it allows for synchronous downloads and uploads,” General Manager Eric Arnold said. “It is state of the art. That’s why it’s such a big deal for Poplar Bluff to be a true gigabit city, that’s quite an accomplishment for us.”

Arnold believes fiber is the future and it’s time for the town to forge ahead in the world of communications.

The Circle Fiber project hopes to be completed by the end of September.

