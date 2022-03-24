Cloudy With A Chance Of Showers

Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies this Thursday morning. Temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds shifting more out of the west with gusts between 20-25mph during the afternoon. A few scattered showers possible with snowflakes that can mix in early across southeast Missouri. Most locations will see clouds with a few showers during the afternoon due to a stuck low-pressure to our north. High temperatures today will be in the mid 40s to low 50s.

The sunshine will finally return Friday afternoon helping get temperatures back in the upper 50s to low 60s. The end of the week into the weekend looks dry.

A rather large warming trend will occur early next week ahead of our next system that looks to bring more rain and storms near the middle and end of next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.