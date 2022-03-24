Heartland Votes
17-year-old accused of shooting man after argument at Malden, Mo. concert

A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and formal charges were filed through the Dunklin...
A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and formal charges were filed through the Dunklin County Juvenile Office.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A teen is accused of shooting another man after an argument that started at a concert.

According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, a 17-year-old male was taken into custody and formal charges were filed through the Dunklin County Juvenile Office.

On Sunday, March 20 around 3:35 a.m., Malden police responded to a call of shots fired in the 500 block of North Madison Street.

Police say they later found a 20-year-old gunshot victim at a Cape Girardeau hospital; and with help from the community, officers were able to find a suspect.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from an argument at a concert at the Malden Community Center that continued at an after party on N. Madison Street.

Police say the 17-year-old shot a 20-year-old man in the abdomen with a handgun, then fired several more shots at a vehicle.

The gunshot victim was treated and later released from the hospital.

The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.

