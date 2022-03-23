Heartland Votes
Advertisement

US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration has made a formal determination...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration has made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine.
By MATTHEW LEE
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine and said it would work with others to prosecute offenders, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement released as he was traveling to Brussels with President Joe Biden for an emergency summit of NATO leaders.

The assessment was based on a “careful review” of public and intelligence sources since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month, he said.

Officials say the first objective is to help the Ukrainians. (CNN, ITALIAN PARLIAMENT, MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES, MARIUPOL RESIDENT YURYI MADINA, FACEBOOK, TELEGRAM)

America’s top diplomat said the United States would share that information with allies, partners and international institutions tasked with investigating allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“We’ve seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities. Russia’s forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers, and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded,” Blinken said.

He cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city of Mariupol and elsewhere.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
Report: Multiple crashes made up deadly pileup on I-57 in Mississippi Co.; victims identified
Alabama is set to perform at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, May 27.
Alabama coming to Cape Girardeau
Bailey was taken to the Animal Health Center in Charleston, Mo.
Dog missing after I-57 crash found safe
Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, is accused of putting zip ties around her dog’s back legs and...
Southeast Mo. woman accused of zip-tying dog’s back legs, trying to bury it alive
Rounds of rain and storms all day could lead to flooding in prone area.
First Alert: Rounds of rain, storms today

Latest News

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has died at age 84, her family has announced.
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dies
The Chiefs had been in discussions with Hill on a contract extension in part because they were...
AP source: Chiefs send Hill to Dolphins for draft picks
FILE - Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
Trump rescinds Brooks endorsement in Senate race in Alabama
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana digging out after tornadoes plow through homes