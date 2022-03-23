Southeast Missouri man to run around the world

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - One southeast Missouri man is planning on running around the world for a good cause.

His name is Dustin Johnson and he is from Benton, Mo. This Navy veteran attempted this world run a couple of years ago which was stopped by COVID.

This time he plans on making the full trip and is trying to do so in 365 days to beat a world record.

There are many reasons he is doing this which includes being an inspiration to others.

“I really want to inspire the younger communities to get out and be more active and to really push their limits to what is possible,” Johnson said. “But I also want to inspire young adults like myself to try to be the change they want to see in their communities.”

One of the main reasons he is doing this however is to raise money for tiny houses for local veterans.

“I’m a veteran and I suffered pretty bad of PTSD and things like that when I got back,” Johnson said. “And there wasn’t just a lot of community involvement and a lot of help in the areas around here when I first got back. I just want to see the change with the workshop that I ran, that I owned. We did a food pantry and clothing pantry and now we just want to take that next step and reach out to those that don’t have a place to sleep at night.”

Johnson said the path he is running will be challenging at times.

“From here to Ft. Lauderdale won’t be too bad. We will be running about 45 miles a day,” Johnson said. “Once we get to Lima, Peru, it will be the most difficult continent. We’ll have a desert, the Andes mountains, where we’ll need supplemental oxygen, the rainforest, the Patagonian. Europe won’t be too bad. We’ll be there in the winter though, so we do expect a lot of snow, rain and ice. Africa will be beautiful when we get there and then Australia is Australia. We’ll get back to Anchorage, Alaska, and that will probably be the coldest. We’ll be back in Anchorage when it’s Winter as well. All in all, South America will probably be the most difficult, but you just take every day as it comes.”

Johnson says he has a lot of people that are supporting him through this as well.

“We have a wonderful support crew, especially, we built a nice support crew from the last world run,” Johnson said. “They got shut down because of COVID. So really once we go across this, we will already have some host housing in places like Europe, Germany and France; I’ve got friends down in South America we’ll be able to stay with. Then here locally, we are supported by the Sikeston VFW really well. They are a really big supporters and their auxiliary.”

The last time he went on his world run, he pushed a kart full of his supplies. This time he will have the assistance of a man named Brian Hoover that will be able to pull the supplies for him on his bicycle.

“When I get back I want to open up a café, called the World Café,” Johnson said. “Each month we will feature foods from different continents and really show the cuisine from all around the world.”

He will be leaving Sunday, March 27, at 8 a.m. from the Sikeston VFW and will run to Wickliffe, Kentucky for the first day of the run.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.