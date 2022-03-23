Short-term substitute teacher training ongoing in southern Illinois

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Education leaders in several Southern Illinois counties take action to combat a substitute teacher shortage impacting the entire state.

The Regional Office of Education for Williamson, Massac, Franklin and Johnson counties is inviting community members in for training to become Short Term Substitute teachers.

Classrooms across the state are seeing a shortage of substitute teachers.

According to a survey from the Illinois Associations of Regional Superintendents it affects all districts across the state.

Today more than 21 people attended a training session.

They learned how to control the classroom and keeping students on tasks.

One SIU education student tells me why she was attending today’s training.

“I decided to get my short-term sub license to sub and get additional classroom experience whenever I’m not in my current clinical placement or just when I’m not in class and stuff and just to get that additional experience and subs are in such shortage right now. They’re so needed and so it just made a lot of sense to me to gain that additional experience and take advantage of an opportunity like this,” said SIU Education student Alivia Meier.

Illinois requires subs to hold at least an associate’s degree or higher, or have completed 60 hours of college course work.

The R.O.E, Superintendent Lorie LeQuatte says the end goal is to change the perception of the teaching and get more people interested in the profession.

The Short Term Sub Licenses are valid until June 20, 2023. Another substitute training is set April 5 at the R.O.E. Office in Marion.

