Sheriff’s Office: Report of vehicle break-ins near Fruitland led to multi-county chase

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Reported vehicle break-ins near Fruitland led to a multi-county chase early on Wednesday morning.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4 a.m. on March 23 they received a call from a citizen reporting multiple vehicle break-ins near Fruitland.

A witness saw the vehicle involved in the break-in and tried to follow it. While following it, they said the suspects began to shoot at the witness and the witness stopped following.

Deputies say no injuries were reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies caught up to the suspect vehicle, tried to pull it over and a chase began.

The chase involved multiple jurisdictions and agencies and ended in Jefferson County, Mo., resulting in an arrest.

Deputies say a manhunt is under in Jefferson County for two women who are believed to have also been in the vehicle.

They say the Jackson Police Department also received multiple calls of a vehicle break-in, which is believed to be related to the investigation.

