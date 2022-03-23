Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Report of vehicle break-ins near Fruitland led to multi-county chase

News 4 crews spotted the aftermath of a police chase on I-55 in Jefferson County, Mo.
News 4 crews spotted the aftermath of a police chase on I-55 in Jefferson County, Mo.(KMOV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Reported vehicle break-ins near Fruitland led to a multi-county chase early on Wednesday morning.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4 a.m. on March 23 they received a call from a citizen reporting multiple vehicle break-ins near Fruitland.

A witness saw the vehicle involved in the break-in and tried to follow it. While following it, they said the suspects began to shoot at the witness and the witness stopped following.

Deputies say no injuries were reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies caught up to the suspect vehicle, tried to pull it over and a chase began.

The chase involved multiple jurisdictions and agencies and ended in Jefferson County, Mo., resulting in an arrest.

Deputies say a manhunt is under in Jefferson County for two women who are believed to have also been in the vehicle.

They say the Jackson Police Department also received multiple calls of a vehicle break-in, which is believed to be related to the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
Report: Multiple crashes made up deadly pileup on I-57 in Mississippi Co.; victims identified
Alabama is set to perform at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, May 27.
Alabama coming to Cape Girardeau
Bailey was taken to the Animal Health Center in Charleston, Mo.
Dog missing after I-57 crash found safe
Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, is accused of putting zip ties around her dog’s back legs and...
Southeast Mo. woman accused of zip-tying dog’s back legs, trying to bury it alive
Rounds of rain and storms all day could lead to flooding in prone area.
First Alert: Rounds of rain, storms today

Latest News

Police responded to the area and determined it was in the county jurisdiction, so the sheriff’s...
Human remains found in rural Mt. Vernon, Ill.
Two Missouri women were killed in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and car on...
2 Mo. women killed in crash in Lyon County, Ky.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Metropolis Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the 300 block of Oak Drive.
Search underway for shooting suspect and victim