Search underway for shooting suspect and victim

Metropolis Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the 300 block of Oak Drive.
Metropolis Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the 300 block of Oak Drive.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Metropolis Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the 300 block of Oak Drive.

Officers were called to the area at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23 in reference to someone hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, they learned the suspected shooter had left the scene and the victim had crashed into a tree attempting to leave the area, but managed to leave on foot.

Police said this was not a random attack and there is no threat to the community.

No names have been released at this time, but police said they do know the identities of the suspected shooter and victim.

The shooting remains under investigation.

