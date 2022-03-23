SBA to re-open Business Recovery Center in Benton, Ky.

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The Small Business Administration representatives will once again be at the Joe Creason Community Center to help disaster survivors in Benton, beginning tomorrow, March 24 at 8 a.m.

The hours for the SBA Business Recovery Center will be Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

As of March 22, SBA has approved nearly $52 million in disaster loans for Kentucky disaster survivors.

According to SBA, that full amount of disaster assistance includes $6,975,300 million to Marshall County disaster survivors.

While the physical damage deadline has already passed, SBA says they are also under a grace period right now so even if the disaster survivor has not applied, they can come in and talk with SBA about their physical damage and next steps to apply for a low-interest loan.

Monday, March 28 is the end of the grace period, after which time an applicant can only apply for physical damage low-interest disaster loan by a paper application and they will need to submit a written explanation and documentation regarding why they were not able to meet the March 14 physical damage loan deadline.

Representatives will also be available to help small businesses and some nonprofits eligible for the working capital loans, also known as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

Finally, SBA will be scheduling loan closings for those applicants that have already completed the process with us on the road to long-term recovery.

