Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Record $3M jackpot cashes at MGM National Harbor in Maryland

A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.
A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.(MGM National Harbor)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXON HILL, Md. (Gray News) - A poker player is now a millionaire thanks to collecting the biggest jackpot in the history of the MGM National Harbor resort-casino.

Representatives with the property said a card player, John C., was able to get a seven-card straight flush while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker on Mar. 19, which resulted in a $3,040,756.80 jackpot.

The jackpot was piling up since the resort opened in 2016, according to MGM representatives, and it just crossed over the $3 million mark earlier this month.

No immediate word was given on what the lucky man was going to do with his jackpot winnings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
Report: Multiple crashes made up deadly pileup on I-57 in Mississippi Co.; victims identified
Alabama is set to perform at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, May 27.
Alabama coming to Cape Girardeau
Bailey was taken to the Animal Health Center in Charleston, Mo.
Dog missing after I-57 crash found safe
Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, is accused of putting zip ties around her dog’s back legs and...
Southeast Mo. woman accused of zip-tying dog’s back legs, trying to bury it alive
According to a post on the Obion County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Gray Farms on Section...
More than $20K worth of stolen property recovered in western Tenn.

Latest News

A Cape Girardeau County resident sent us video showing the attempted break-ins that officers...
Sheriff’s Office: Report of vehicle break-ins near Fruitland led to multi-county chase
Crews with our sister station, KMOV in St. Louis, spotted the aftermath of the police chase on...
2 in custody after chase in Cape Girardeau Co., ends in Jefferson Co., Mo.
Franklin County Courthouse is putting the finishing touches on.
Finishing touches put on the Franklin County Courthouse
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine