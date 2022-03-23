Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police: Juvenile in custody after chase in Cape Girardeau County ends in Jefferson County

Crews with our sister station, KMOV in St. Louis, spotted the aftermath of a police chase on...
Crews with our sister station, KMOV in St. Louis, spotted the aftermath of a police chase on I-55 in Jefferson County.(KMOV)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A teenage boy is in custody after a police chase in Cape Giradeau County ends in Jefferson County Wednesday morning, March 23.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase ended before 7 a.m. on Interstate 55 near Highway 141.

This is nearly 100 miles from where it began.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a K-9 was used in the area to track a juvenile suspect who was found in a ditch. He was taken into custody.

Deputies also used a drone to search for two women believed to have been inside the suspect vehicle and ran away after it stopped.

It is not clear at this time as to what caused the police chase, but the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said someone in the suspect vehicle fired shots at police during the multi-county chase, but before crossing into their jurisdiction.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said multiple weapons were found in the vehicle.

An investigation is underway.

We expect to learn more about what happened soon.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
Report: Multiple crashes made up deadly pileup on I-57 in Mississippi Co.; victims identified
Alabama is set to perform at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, May 27.
Alabama coming to Cape Girardeau
Bailey was taken to the Animal Health Center in Charleston, Mo.
Dog missing after I-57 crash found safe
Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, is accused of putting zip ties around her dog’s back legs and...
Southeast Mo. woman accused of zip-tying dog’s back legs, trying to bury it alive
Rounds of rain and storms all day could lead to flooding in prone area.
First Alert: Rounds of rain, storms today

Latest News

Stacy Kinder (left) and Bob Fox (right) are scheduled to participate in a mayoral debate at the...
KFVS to Stream Cape Girardeau Mayoral Debate
A brother and sister arrive at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis after traveling...
GALLERY: First Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients arrive in US at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Bill Looks to Address Mental Health Professional Shortage
Illinois bill looks to address mental health professional shortage
Candidate meet and greet in Cape Girardeau
Candidate meet and greet in Cape Girardeau