Police: Juvenile in custody after chase in Cape Girardeau County ends in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A teenage boy is in custody after a police chase in Cape Giradeau County ends in Jefferson County Wednesday morning, March 23.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase ended before 7 a.m. on Interstate 55 near Highway 141.

This is nearly 100 miles from where it began.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a K-9 was used in the area to track a juvenile suspect who was found in a ditch. He was taken into custody.

Deputies also used a drone to search for two women believed to have been inside the suspect vehicle and ran away after it stopped.

It is not clear at this time as to what caused the police chase, but the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said someone in the suspect vehicle fired shots at police during the multi-county chase, but before crossing into their jurisdiction.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said multiple weapons were found in the vehicle.

Large police presence at Highway 55 and Highway 141 after multi-jursidictional pursuit with reported shots fired. One juvenile in custody and LE searching for two others. Multiple weapons recovered from vehicle. Investigation continues. — Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) March 23, 2022

An investigation is underway.

We expect to learn more about what happened soon.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.