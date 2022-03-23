Mo. hemp fiber industry receives grant funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced the recipients for grant funding towards the expansion of processing capacity for industrial hemp fiber in Missouri.

The Missouri General Assembly appropriated $700,000 to help build Missouri’s industrial hemp fiber processing infrastructure.

According to MDA, increased hemp fiber processing capacity will create additional marketing opportunities for Missouri industrial hemp producers.

The following four businesses have been awarded funding:

Midwest Natural Fiber LLC, Sikeston, Mo.

Tiger Fiber Inc., Fenton, Mo.

Hemp Solutions LLC, Lexington, Mo.

Rockwater LLC, Union, Mo.

The maximum award amount was $200,000, with a minimum 25% cash match required.

To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and other financial opportunities available to farmers, ranchers and small businesses

