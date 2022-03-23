Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. hemp fiber industry receives grant funding

The Missouri General Assembly appropriated $700,000 to help build Missouri’s industrial hemp...
The Missouri General Assembly appropriated $700,000 to help build Missouri’s industrial hemp fiber processing infrastructure.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced the recipients for grant funding towards the expansion of processing capacity for industrial hemp fiber in Missouri.

The Missouri General Assembly appropriated $700,000 to help build Missouri’s industrial hemp fiber processing infrastructure.

According to MDA, increased hemp fiber processing capacity will create additional marketing opportunities for Missouri industrial hemp producers.

The following four businesses have been awarded funding:

  • Midwest Natural Fiber LLC, Sikeston, Mo.
  • Tiger Fiber Inc., Fenton, Mo.
  • Hemp Solutions LLC, Lexington, Mo.
  • Rockwater LLC, Union, Mo.

The maximum award amount was $200,000, with a minimum 25% cash match required.

To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and other financial opportunities available to farmers, ranchers and small businesses, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
Report: Multiple crashes made up deadly pileup on I-57 in Mississippi Co.; victims identified
Alabama is set to perform at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, May 27.
Alabama coming to Cape Girardeau
Bailey was taken to the Animal Health Center in Charleston, Mo.
Dog missing after I-57 crash found safe
Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, is accused of putting zip ties around her dog’s back legs and...
Southeast Mo. woman accused of zip-tying dog’s back legs, trying to bury it alive
According to a post on the Obion County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Gray Farms on Section...
More than $20K worth of stolen property recovered in western Tenn.

Latest News

A Cape Girardeau County resident sent us video showing the attempted break-ins that officers...
Sheriff’s Office: Report of vehicle break-ins near Fruitland led to multi-county chase
Crews with our sister station, KMOV in St. Louis, spotted the aftermath of the police chase on...
2 in custody after chase in Cape Girardeau Co., ends in Jefferson Co., Mo.
According to the Mo. Dept. of Conservation, Jim Dain of Pittsfield, Ill. is the second state...
Ill. man now holds Mo. paddlefish state record
Private investigator William Tisaby entered the plea Wednesday on the misdemeanor charge.
Greitens investigator pleads guilty to evidence tampering