Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri looks to legalize shrooms

Psilocybin mushrooms, also called "shrooms", are illegal and considered a hallucinogenic drug.
Psilocybin mushrooms, also called "shrooms", are illegal and considered a hallucinogenic drug.
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are toying with legalizing psychedelic drugs.

They held a public hearing on House Bill 2850. The proposal would allow people with certain medical conditions to use plant or fungus-based psychedelics.

If passed, this would apply to people with dealing with PTSD, depression, or terminal illness. Oregon is the only state to have legalized some psychedelics for therapeutic use, but several cities have decriminalized some of them.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
Report: Multiple crashes made up deadly pileup on I-57 in Mississippi Co.; victims identified
Alabama is set to perform at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, May 27.
Alabama coming to Cape Girardeau
Bailey was taken to the Animal Health Center in Charleston, Mo.
Dog missing after I-57 crash found safe
Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, is accused of putting zip ties around her dog’s back legs and...
Southeast Mo. woman accused of zip-tying dog’s back legs, trying to bury it alive
Rounds of rain and storms all day could lead to flooding in prone area.
First Alert: Rounds of rain, storms today

Latest News

Bill Looks to Address Mental Health Professional Shortage
Illinois bill looks to address mental health professional shortage
Candidate meet and greet in Cape Girardeau
Candidate meet and greet in Cape Girardeau
Sikeston This Week 3/22/22
Community member and local candidates at Drury Plaza in Cape Girardeau for Meet and Greet
Cape Girardeau voters meet candidates ahead of municipal elections
Voters will decide on the Proposition Kelly Schools 2022 bond issue on April 5th.
Kelly School voters to decide on $6.5 million bond issue