Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-State Teams

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association named it’s All-State Teams Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the players selected from Southeast Missouri.

MBCA All-State Teams

Class 1 Boys

Drenin Dinkins-South Iron (Player of Year)

DJ Parker-South Iron

Caleb Schaab-Leopold

Luke Barnes-Cooter

Dusty Dinkins-South Iron (Coach of the Year)

Class 1 Girls

Madison Ayers-South Iron (Player of the Year)

Kendall Holweg-Delta

Addison Nichols-Delta

Enzley Dinkins-South Iron

Class 2 Boys

Tristan Johnson-Bernie

Trayvon Thomas-Hayti

Preston Turner-East Carter

Aiden Heberlie-Valle Catholic

Class 2 Girls

Kaylee King-Ellington

Gretchen Hackworth-Ellington

Katie Griffin-Van Buren

Miranda Moss-Richland

Alandry Below-Advance

Class 3 Boys

Rico Coleman-Charleston

Zahmius Smith-Caruthersville

Gavin Jansen-Kelly

Jamarcus Williams-Charleston (Coach of the Year)

Class 4 Boys

Jadis Jone-NMCC

Class 5 Boys

Cameron Williams-Cape Central

Class 5 Girls

Lexi Rubel-Notre Dame

Karris Allen-Sikeston

Class 6 Girls

Katie Waller-Jackson

