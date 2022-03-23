Heartland Votes
Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-State Teams

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-State Teams
Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-State Teams(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association named it’s All-State Teams Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the players selected from Southeast Missouri.

MBCA All-State Teams

Class 1 Boys

  • Drenin Dinkins-South Iron (Player of Year)
  • DJ Parker-South Iron
  • Caleb Schaab-Leopold
  • Luke Barnes-Cooter
  • Dusty Dinkins-South Iron (Coach of the Year)

Class 1 Girls

  • Madison Ayers-South Iron (Player of the Year)
  • Kendall Holweg-Delta
  • Addison Nichols-Delta
  • Enzley Dinkins-South Iron

Class 2 Boys

  • Tristan Johnson-Bernie
  • Trayvon Thomas-Hayti
  • Preston Turner-East Carter
  • Aiden Heberlie-Valle Catholic

Class 2 Girls

  • Kaylee King-Ellington
  • Gretchen Hackworth-Ellington
  • Katie Griffin-Van Buren
  • Miranda Moss-Richland
  • Alandry Below-Advance

Class 3 Boys

  • Rico Coleman-Charleston
  • Zahmius Smith-Caruthersville
  • Gavin Jansen-Kelly
  • Jamarcus Williams-Charleston (Coach of the Year)

Class 4 Boys

  • Jadis Jone-NMCC

Class 5 Boys

  • Cameron Williams-Cape Central

Class 5 Girls

  • Lexi Rubel-Notre Dame
  • Karris Allen-Sikeston

Class 6 Girls

  • Katie Waller-Jackson

