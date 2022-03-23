Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-State Teams
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association named it’s All-State Teams Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the players selected from Southeast Missouri.
MBCA All-State Teams
Class 1 Boys
- Drenin Dinkins-South Iron (Player of Year)
- DJ Parker-South Iron
- Caleb Schaab-Leopold
- Luke Barnes-Cooter
- Dusty Dinkins-South Iron (Coach of the Year)
Class 1 Girls
- Madison Ayers-South Iron (Player of the Year)
- Kendall Holweg-Delta
- Addison Nichols-Delta
- Enzley Dinkins-South Iron
Class 2 Boys
- Tristan Johnson-Bernie
- Trayvon Thomas-Hayti
- Preston Turner-East Carter
- Aiden Heberlie-Valle Catholic
Class 2 Girls
- Kaylee King-Ellington
- Gretchen Hackworth-Ellington
- Katie Griffin-Van Buren
- Miranda Moss-Richland
- Alandry Below-Advance
Class 3 Boys
- Rico Coleman-Charleston
- Zahmius Smith-Caruthersville
- Gavin Jansen-Kelly
- Jamarcus Williams-Charleston (Coach of the Year)
Class 4 Boys
- Jadis Jone-NMCC
Class 5 Boys
- Cameron Williams-Cape Central
Class 5 Girls
- Lexi Rubel-Notre Dame
- Karris Allen-Sikeston
Class 6 Girls
- Katie Waller-Jackson
