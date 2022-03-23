KFVS to Stream Cape Girardeau Mayoral Debate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - KFVS is scheduled to present the Cape Girardeau Mayoral Debate on it’s digital and streaming platforms at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 28.

The debate is hosted by the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau and the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

Heartland News journalist Jeff Cunningham will moderate the debate at the library.

The debate can be viewed through the KFVS News app, at KFVS12.com and on the KFVS streaming app using the Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire platforms.

Scheduled to participate in the debate are Bob Fox, incumbent Cape Girardeau Mayor, and Stacy Kinder, current City Council Representative for Ward 6.

Each candidate will be given three minutes for an opening statement.

Questions will be asked in an alternating format with each candidate being allowed two minutes to respond.

Following responses, each candidate will have an opportunity for a one-minute rebuttal.

If time allows, written questions submitted from the audience may be asked.

Audience members will have an opportunity to submit written questions as they enter the room.

Potential topics of debate include:

Abandoned buildings

Airport planning

Economic Development planning

Possible Marina

Parks and Recreation

Public safety and crime

Streets

Workforce Recruitment

The Cape Girardeau Mayoral Debate is hosted by the Cape Public Library, and co-sponsored by KFVS and the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club.

“Our Rotary Club recognizes that understanding where candidates stand on issues is a critical part of any election,” said Tracey Glenn, member, Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau. “We are happy to host this event, in conjunction with the Cape Girardeau Public Library, to provide an opportunity for the voters of Cape Girardeau to learn more about our mayoral candidates.

