Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Illinois bill looks to address mental health professional shortage

Bill Looks to Address Mental Health Professional Shortage
Bill Looks to Address Mental Health Professional Shortage(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials at Transitions of Western Illinois said the demand for mental health services has grown since the beginning of the pandemic, but there aren’t enough trained or licensed professionals to deal with it.

Senate Bill 3617 seeks to help provide communities with more mental health professionals.

The bill not only would make it easier for out of state professionals to operate in this state, but it provide grants for community organizations to help train people looking to work in the field.

Transitions executive director Mark Schmitz said he’s glad the measure is acknowledging the shortage of mental health professionals. He said Transitions, along with other mental health treatment agencies around the region, are facing hiring shortages.

“Growing the number of professionals available in our communities is gonna be a good thing for organizations like us but ultimately it’s gonna be a good thing for our community, because that’s gonna be more people who have a license in behavioral health area in our community to serve the need that really is out there,” Schmitz said.

Schmitz said staffing issues can be a problem as it’s important that those who reach out for help are able to get it quickly.

“You don’t want to see a situation where because people can’t get kind of usual and customary care, they let their mental health situation become more serious and so they access care at a point of a crisis,” Schmitz said. “So it’s really looking at how can we be as preventative as we can possibly be, making access to mental health services more accessible.”

If you are seeking mental health services, you can call Transitions at 217-223-0413 and they can direct you.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
Report: Multiple crashes made up deadly pileup on I-57 in Mississippi Co.; victims identified
Alabama is set to perform at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, May 27.
Alabama coming to Cape Girardeau
Bailey was taken to the Animal Health Center in Charleston, Mo.
Dog missing after I-57 crash found safe
Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, is accused of putting zip ties around her dog’s back legs and...
Southeast Mo. woman accused of zip-tying dog’s back legs, trying to bury it alive
Rounds of rain and storms all day could lead to flooding in prone area.
First Alert: Rounds of rain, storms today

Latest News

Candidate meet and greet in Cape Girardeau
Candidate meet and greet in Cape Girardeau
Sikeston This Week 3/22/22
Community member and local candidates at Drury Plaza in Cape Girardeau for Meet and Greet
Cape Girardeau voters meet candidates ahead of municipal elections
Voters will decide on the Proposition Kelly Schools 2022 bond issue on April 5th.
Kelly School voters to decide on $6.5 million bond issue