Human remains found in rural Mt. Vernon, Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is working to identify human remains found in rural Mount Vernon.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard, two people out shed hunting, or looking for deer antlers, found the remains around 5 a.m. on Monday, March 21 in the area of Davidson and Memorial Drive.

Police responded to the area and determined it was in the county jurisdiction, so the sheriff’s office took over the investigation.

Sheriff Bullard said a forensics team is working to identify the remains. He said they have leads on who it might be, but they’re trying to confirm it.

Illinois State Police, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office and other agencies also responded to the scene.

