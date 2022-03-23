Gloomy, chilly, windy weather is here to stay for Thursday too

Scattered light showers and/or drizzle is expected through the afternoon hours. Thanks to gusty winds, feels like numbers will hang in the lower 40s for the rest of the day. Tonight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s. More moisture will move into the Heartland during the morning hours on Thursday, brining the chance for a few snowflakes in northern parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The won’t be any road impacts, but certainly chilly for Spring. Highs on Thursday will range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s. Finally on Friday, the clouds will start to push out of the Heartland and milder temperatures will return. The weekend looks mainly dry, but the mornings will be chilly. Saturday night into Sunday we are watching for a freeze across much of the Heartland!

