Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Cloudy, breezy with scattered showers possible

Skies are gloomy today in Herod, Illinois.
Skies are gloomy today in Herod, Illinois.(Source: cNews/Debra Wagner)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The Heartland is going to be a bit gloomy today through Thursday.

Lisa Michaels says a low-pressure circulating to our north is keeping clouds in the Heartland.

Today will also be cooler.

Winds shifting out of the west by the afternoon will cause temperatures to drop into the 40s. Wind gusts between 25-30 mph are possible.

In addition to breezy conditions, a few scattered showers are possible through the day, with the best chances for rain in our northern counties.

A few lingering showers are possible Thursday morning, with the potential for some wet snowflakes to mix in across portions of southeast Missouri. No impacts are expected.

Thursday will also be chilly in the upper 40s, but winds will be lighter.

Sunny skies return Friday afternoon and it will be warmer.

Highs will range in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The weekend is looking dry, but wake-up temps are trending very chilly in the 30s. There is even a chance for frost and a potential freeze Saturday night heading into Sunday.

Afternoon highs will be in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
Report: Multiple crashes made up deadly pileup on I-57 in Mississippi Co.; victims identified
Alabama is set to perform at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, May 27.
Alabama coming to Cape Girardeau
Bailey was taken to the Animal Health Center in Charleston, Mo.
Dog missing after I-57 crash found safe
Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, is accused of putting zip ties around her dog’s back legs and...
Southeast Mo. woman accused of zip-tying dog’s back legs, trying to bury it alive
Rounds of rain and storms all day could lead to flooding in prone area.
First Alert: Rounds of rain, storms today

Latest News

According to the National Weather Service, the river went from about 17 feet on Sunday night to...
Cloudy Skies & A Few Light Showers Continue
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heavy rain will move out this evening but scattered showers will hang around.
The destruction in Mayfield, Ky. following a tornado Friday night, December 10.
Ky. to receive nearly $75M for long-term disaster recovery
Rounds of rain and storms all day could lead to flooding in prone area.
First Alert: Rounds of rain, storms today