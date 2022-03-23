First Alert: Cloudy, breezy with scattered showers possible

(KFVS) - The Heartland is going to be a bit gloomy today through Thursday.

Lisa Michaels says a low-pressure circulating to our north is keeping clouds in the Heartland.

Today will also be cooler.

Winds shifting out of the west by the afternoon will cause temperatures to drop into the 40s. Wind gusts between 25-30 mph are possible.

In addition to breezy conditions, a few scattered showers are possible through the day, with the best chances for rain in our northern counties.

A few lingering showers are possible Thursday morning, with the potential for some wet snowflakes to mix in across portions of southeast Missouri. No impacts are expected.

Thursday will also be chilly in the upper 40s, but winds will be lighter.

Sunny skies return Friday afternoon and it will be warmer.

Highs will range in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The weekend is looking dry, but wake-up temps are trending very chilly in the 30s. There is even a chance for frost and a potential freeze Saturday night heading into Sunday.

Afternoon highs will be in the 50s.

