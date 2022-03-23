Heartland Votes
Cloudy Skies & A Few Light Showers Continue

Breezy winds this afternoon...
According to the National Weather Service, the river went from about 17 feet on Sunday night to...
According to the National Weather Service, the river went from about 17 feet on Sunday night to 21.5 feet by Tuesday morning, March 8.(Don Frazier/KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cloudy skies with a few light showers continue this morning. Temperatures will sit in the upper 40s to lower 50s starting off today. Unfortunately, added cloud cover doesn’t look to budge heading into the afternoon as a low-pressure continues to circulate to our north. As moisture continues to wrap around it, a few showers are possible through the day and will be more favorable in our northern counties. Winds will start to shift more out of the west by the afternoon causing temperatures to drop into the 40s. Winds can gust between 25-30mph this afternoon.

A few lingering showers are possible Thursday morning with the potential for some wet snowflakes to mix in across portions of southeast Missouri. No impacts are expected. Most of Thursday will consist of cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the upper 40s with lighter winds.

Friday we will finally see sunshine during the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s/low 60s return. Cool morning in the 30s will trend through the weekend. We may even have frost & a potential freeze Saturday night heading into Sunday.

-Lisa

