Chilly weather continues tomorrow. Warmer Friday.

By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We continue to see scattered showers moving across the area with cool temperatures. Scattered showers will become more isolated overnight and temperatures will be even cooler. Lows by morning will mainly be in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated to scattered showers possible. There could be a wet snow flake or two mixing in across the higher elevations in Reynolds and Madison Counties early. Highs will range from the middle 40s north to the lower 50s south.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with a breezy westerly wind.

