Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cardinals fans can attend multiple home games for monthly fee with Budweiser Ballpark Pass

The exterior of Busch Stadium
The exterior of Busch Stadium(AP Photo)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – St. Louis Cardinals fans will be able to attend as many home games as they want for a monthly fee.

The Budweiser Ballpark Pass allows fans the chance to attend as many home games as they want for a monthly fee of $34.99. On game day, pass holders will get a Standing Room ticket delivered directly to their smartphone through the MLB Ballpark app. Fans with the pass will also be eligible for receive the promotional giveaway item at the gate.

The pass will automatically renew each month. The pass can not be used for Opening Day and games on October 1 and 2.

Click here for more details or to purchase a pass.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews with our sister station, KMOV in St. Louis, spotted the aftermath of the police chase on...
2 in custody after chase in Cape Girardeau Co., ends in Jefferson Co., Mo.
A Cape Girardeau County resident sent us video showing the attempted break-ins that officers...
Sheriff’s Office: Report of vehicle break-ins near Fruitland led to multi-county chase
Justin L. Eades is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Man wanted for attempted murder in connection with Metropolis, Ill. shooting
Private investigator William Tisaby entered the plea Wednesday on the misdemeanor charge.
Greitens investigator pleads guilty to evidence tampering
Two Missouri women were killed in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and car on...
2 Mo. women killed in crash in Lyon County, Ky.

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 3/23
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 3/23
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 3/23
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 3/23
The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association named it’s All-State Teams Wednesday.
MO Basketball Coaches Association announces All-State Teams
The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association named it’s All-State Teams Wednesday.
Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-State Teams