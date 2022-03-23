Cape Girardeau voters meet candidates ahead of municipal elections

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tuesday, Cape Girardeau voters met candidates for several municipal elections coming up next month.

This was the first of its kind, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce.

The idea is to hear from the candidates, so voters can make an informed decision.

“We really wanted to give the community an opportunity to come out and meet their candidates,” Dana Brune, event specialist for Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce said.

Folks made their rounds to speak with those running in the upcoming Municipal Election.

Brune said the goal is to give voters information and candidates exposure.

“I can remember thinking back to the first time voting and having no idea what the candidates are running for,” Brune said

One race that a lot have their eyes on is the mayoral election, with 2 names on the ballot

“Our vision is keep Cape moving forward and just let things happen,” Mayor Bob Fox said.

Current Mayor, Bob Fox said he’s sticking to what he’s already done in the office.

However, his opponent City Councilwoman Stacy Kinder shared she has growing concerns she wants to fix.

“We have issues regarding our diminishing workforce and what that means for business recruitment. How we can attract business and industries that will serve the community moving into the future,” Kinder said.

The write in candidate, Michelle Latham explained she wants to address the communities’ frustrations.

“Transparency, fiscal responsibility, better roads, fully staffed and better wages for our fire and our police departments,” Latham said.

Although election day is weeks away. Brune said they want to make sure voters take every chance they get to know what they are voting for.

“And learn a little bit more about them,” Brune said

Municipal elections are on Tuesday April 5th.

