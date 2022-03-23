Heartland Votes
Beshear announces millions in grant money to showcase Ky. tourism

By 14 News Staff and Robinson Miles
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Beshear announced an effort to help Kentucky’s tourism industry bounce back after being slowed down by COVID-19.

Tourism is an important part of the economy in Owensboro, which is one place that will benefit from more than $5 million going to tourism organizations across the state.

Tourism has been hit hard by COVID-19.

”The tourism industry has been devastated over the last couple of years with COVID; that’s hotels, restaurants, performing arts venues, attractions, they’ve all been negatively impacted,” said Visit Owensboro President Mark Calitri.

Governor Beshear wants to help it bounce back.

He announced over $5 million would go to 103 tourism and destination marketing organizations across 88 Kentucky counties.

Beshear reaffirmed his dedication to helping tourism bounce back.

”It’s just critical for our economy, it’s good for our families, it brings people to the commonwealth, and it’s something that we can altogether be proud of and invest in to ensure a bright future,” said Beshear.

Visit Owensboro will receive over $90,000.

Owensboro, Madisonville and Henderson are each part of a region Kentucky Tourism calls “Bluegrass, Blues, and BBQ.” That region will receive over $250,000. Henderson will receive about $30,000 and will use it on marketing to bring people to the area.

”This just gives us a new opportunity to dig into our creative resources and market Henderson as a destination for visitors, and we know that that means more people coming into our community and more dollars coming into our community,” said Henderson Tourist Commission Executive Director Abby Dixon.

State officials are hoping the money will help bring people to Kentucky. They say tourism is an $8.9 billion industry in the state.

