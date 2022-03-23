Heartland Votes
Advertisement

3 children hurt in shooting at Arizona outlet mall

Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say at least three children were shot Wednesday afternoon at a shopping mall.

The shooting was reported in the Tanger Outlets near Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, reports Arizona’s Family.

Glendale police said in a tweet they believe there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

Austin Farr was in the food court when it happened.

“We heard what sounded like possible gunshots and then there was a ton of people came running around the corner and they were screaming, a couple of people screamed, ‘he shot somebody,’ or ‘he’s shooting,’” he said.

Farr then said he and his girlfriend took off running to the parking lot.

Police have asked businesses in the area to lock down and for people to stay out of the area. A staging area has been set up for people who have loved ones in the store to wait.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
Report: Multiple crashes made up deadly pileup on I-57 in Mississippi Co.; victims identified
Alabama is set to perform at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, May 27.
Alabama coming to Cape Girardeau
Bailey was taken to the Animal Health Center in Charleston, Mo.
Dog missing after I-57 crash found safe
Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, is accused of putting zip ties around her dog’s back legs and...
Southeast Mo. woman accused of zip-tying dog’s back legs, trying to bury it alive
According to a post on the Obion County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Gray Farms on Section...
More than $20K worth of stolen property recovered in western Tenn.

Latest News

The shooting occurred at a car show Saturday night at a community event in Dumas.
Man arrested in car show shooting that killed 1, wounded 26
He will be leaving Sunday, March 27, at 8 a.m. from the Sikeston VFW.
Southeast Missouri man to run around the world
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
The Small Business Administration will be at the Joe Creason Community Center to help disaster...
SBA to re-open Business Recovery Center in Benton, Ky.