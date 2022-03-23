2 Mo. women killed in crash in Lyon County, Ky.

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two Missouri women were killed in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and car on Interstate 24 in Lyon County, Kentucky.

The crash happened at the 49 mile marker, a few miles south of the Eddyville exit, just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.

According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), 35-year-old Amanda McAmis, of Wentzville, Mo., was driving a car eastbound on I-24 when her vehicle crossed the median and hit a semi.

McAmis was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

One of her passenger’s, 79-year-old Sondra McAmis, also of Wentzville, was also killed in the crash.

An ambulance crew rushed a juvenile passenger to a local hospital for treatment. The juvenile was later transferred to an out-of-state hospital.

The driver of the semi, 66-year-old David Royer, of Galena, Mo., was not hurt.

KSP investigators believe heavy rain was a contributing factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is ongoing.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County EMS, Lyon County Coroner and the State Highway Department assisted KSP at the scene.

