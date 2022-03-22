Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Zelenskyy thanks Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis for raising $35 million for Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis thank those who have donated to their fundraiser for Ukraine. (Source: GoFundMe/Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised more than $35 million for Ukraine, which earned them a special “thank you” from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself.

The actors had a goal to raise $30 million on GoFundMe for Kunis’ home country, where she was born in 1983.

More than 71,000 people have donated as of Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy thanked the couple for being “among the first to respond to our grief.”

“Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world,” Zelenskyy wrote in a tweet, sharing a photo of himself on a video call with Kutcher and Kunis.

The money raised will be donated to Flexport – an organization that is shipping relief supplies to refugees – and to Airbnb, which is providing free housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Kutcher and Kunis also pledged to donate $3 million of their own money.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
5 victims killed in I-57 multi-vehicle crashes in Mississippi County identified
Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, is accused of putting zip ties around her dog’s back legs and...
Southeast Mo. woman accused of zip-tying dog’s back legs, trying to bury it alive
Joseph Staggs, 24 of Kennett, is accused of stabbing a woman in the leg with a screwdriver.
Man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver, leading officers on chase through 2 states
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
MoDOT to honor I-57 crash first responders
Couy Griffin is charged with illegally entering U.S. Capitol grounds during the riot that...
Official guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. 6
Jonathan Markovich and Daniel Markovich were sentenced in the Southern District of Florida to...
Brothers sentenced for using illegal drugs to lure patients to detox facility, billing for unnecessary treatments
Questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began Tuesday on Capitol Hill....
Historic Supreme Court nominee hearings begin