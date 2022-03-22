SkyWest to continue flights from Cape Girardeau until new carrier is in place

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SkyWest will continue to provide flights to and from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport until a new carrier is in place.

That’s according to Airport Manager Katrina Amos during the city council meeting on Monday night, March 21.

She said the airport hired a consulting firm to help find a new carrier to serve the airport.

SkyWest informed the airport earlier in the month that they will be dropping the Cape Girardeau to Chicago route due to a pilot shortage.

So far, the airport has contacted four other carriers about flying into CGI.

Some of the destinations that have been mentioned include St. Louis, Chicago and Nashville, Tenn.

The airport will also present an update on the “T” Hanger at the airport at the next council meeting.

Amos also said the taxiway project is now out for bid.

The Pilot House will open their second location inside the terminal. The new airport restaurant is expected to open in the next 3 weeks.

According to Amos, FLYCGI is the new proposed brand for the airport.

As the terminal and airport undergo construction, the new brand would be incorporated into new signs and billboards.

