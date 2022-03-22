Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SkyWest to continue flights from Cape Girardeau until new carrier is in place

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Manager Katrina Amos gave a presentation at Monday night's city...
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Manager Katrina Amos gave a presentation at Monday night's city council meeting.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SkyWest will continue to provide flights to and from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport until a new carrier is in place.

That’s according to Airport Manager Katrina Amos during the city council meeting on Monday night, March 21.

She said the airport hired a consulting firm to help find a new carrier to serve the airport.

SkyWest informed the airport earlier in the month that they will be dropping the Cape Girardeau to Chicago route due to a pilot shortage.

So far, the airport has contacted four other carriers about flying into CGI.

Some of the destinations that have been mentioned include St. Louis, Chicago and Nashville, Tenn.

The airport will also present an update on the “T” Hanger at the airport at the next council meeting.

Amos also said the taxiway project is now out for bid.

The Pilot House will open their second location inside the terminal. The new airport restaurant is expected to open in the next 3 weeks.

According to Amos, FLYCGI is the new proposed brand for the airport.

As the terminal and airport undergo construction, the new brand would be incorporated into new signs and billboards.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
5 people killed in I-57 multi-vehicle crashes in Mississippi Co. identified
Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, is accused of putting zip ties around her dog’s back legs and...
Southeast Mo. woman accused of zip-tying dog’s back legs, trying to bury it alive
Joseph Staggs, 24 of Kennett, is accused of stabbing a woman in the leg with a screwdriver.
Man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver, leading officers on chase through 2 states
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

Bailey is now at the Animal Health Center in Charleston, Mo.
Dog missing after I-57 crash found safe
First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
5 people killed in I-57 multi-vehicle crashes in Mississippi Co. identified
Alabama is coming to Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Alabama coming to Cape Girardeau
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victims in the I-57 crash in Mississippi...
I-57 crash victims identified