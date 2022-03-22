Rainy and Stormy Tuesday

A soggy Tuesday ahead with rain and storms in the forecast. Today will start off in the low-50s during the early morning hours with heavy rain and embedded storms that will remain sub-severe. Rounds of rain and storms will continue over the same areas all day today which can lead to flooding in prone areas. This afternoon southerly winds can gust up to 25mph with isolated gusts closer to 30mph. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s in most locations to the mid/upper 60s in our furthest southeastern counties in Kentucky and Tennessee. These areas have a very small chance of a stronger storms late this afternoon/evening ahead of the front. Most of the severe weather remains off to our south.

As the low-pressure spins to our north, showers are possible on Wednesday with cooler air pushing in. High temperatures will remain the upper 40s and low 50s for a few days due to this.

We dry out by the end of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm back up by next week.

-Lisa

