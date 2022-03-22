Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen

The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables, but it could increase the risk of cancer if you're exposed to too much for too long.(Source: Pfizer/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer is voluntarily recalling its blood pressure drug Accuretic because there’s too much of a particular impurity called nitrosamines.

The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables, but it could increase the risk of cancer if you’re exposed to too much for too long.

Though there haven’t been reports of anything happening to people who’ve taken this medication, Pfizer is recalling it just in case.

The recall includes the brand name and two generics. More details are available on Pfizer’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, is accused of putting zip ties around her dog’s back legs and...
Southeast Mo. woman accused of zip-tying dog’s back legs, trying to bury it alive
Joseph Staggs, 24 of Kennett, is accused of stabbing a woman in the leg with a screwdriver.
Man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver, leading officers on chase through 2 states
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
Highway patrol releases details in deadly I-57 pile-up
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

Some Disney workers plan a walkout to protest the company's slow response to Florida's 'Don't...
Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout threat
Alabama is set to perform at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, May 27.
Alabama coming to Cape Girardeau
Opening statements set the table for questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
LIVE: Jackson faces pointed questions at Senate hearing for Supreme Court confirmation
Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.
Mom in Texas charged with trying to give away her newborn