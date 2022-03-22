Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah sailor killed at Pearl Harbor in WWII to be laid to rest

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Tuesday, March 22 that Navy Fireman 2nd...
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Tuesday, March 22 that Navy Fireman 2nd Class Hal J. Allison, 21, of Paducah, was accounted for on October 14, 2021.(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A sailor killed in World War II will be laid to rest in April in Paducah.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Tuesday, March 22 that Navy Fireman 2nd Class Hal J. Allison, 21, of Paducah, was accounted for on October 14, 2021.

He will be buried April 8 in his hometown.

According to a news release from DPAA, on December 7, 1941, Allison was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The battleship was hit multiple times by torpedoes, and quickly capsized.

429 crewmen, including Allison, died during the attack on the ship.

From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

In September 1947, the DPAA said members of the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks.

They said the laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time.

The AGRS buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.

In October 1949, the DPAA said a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Allison.

Between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis.

According to a news release from DPAA, scientists used dental and anthropological analysis to identify Allison’s remains. In addition, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis.

The DPAA says Allison’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. They said a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

In October 2021, Governor Andy Beshear recognized Allison’s sacrifice and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in his honor on the day of his burial.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
Report: Multiple crashes made up deadly pileup on I-57 in Mississippi Co.; victims identified
Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, is accused of putting zip ties around her dog’s back legs and...
Southeast Mo. woman accused of zip-tying dog’s back legs, trying to bury it alive
Joseph Staggs, 24 of Kennett, is accused of stabbing a woman in the leg with a screwdriver.
Man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver, leading officers on chase through 2 states
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

A casting call for "Herd" was held at the Rust Center for Media in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on...
Casting calls held for film being shot in Poplar Bluff
The feature film "Herd" will be shot in Poplar Bluff, Mo. in April.
Interview with 'Herd' director Steven Pierce
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Manager Katrina Amos gave a presentation at Monday night's city...
SkyWest to continue flights from Cape Girardeau until new carrier is in place