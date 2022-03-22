Heartland Votes
Murray man accused of stealing from storage units

Rickey Young is accused of burglary and stealing in connection with a storage unit theft...
Rickey Young is accused of burglary and stealing in connection with a storage unit theft investigation.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Murray man is accused of stealing from multiple storage units.

Rickey L. Young, 43, was charged with failure to appear, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and a traffic offense.

He was arrested and taken to the Calloway County Jail.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating the burglary and theft of storage units on Highway 21, just north of Murray, on Friday, March 18.

They say they received information that led to a search warrant being issued for a vehicle and home on Speaker Trail.

On Monday, March 21, a Calloway County deputy spotted the vehicle around 4:30 p.m. near 10th and Payne Street in Murray.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver, Rickey Young, was taken into custody on a warrant for failure to appear on a pending burglary charge in Calloway County.

At the time of his arrest, deputies say he was in possession of a controlled substance.

According to deputies, the home on Speaker Trail was searched and property from the Highway 21 storage units was found, along with property taken during another recent burglary in Murray.

Deputies then received an arrest warrant for Young in connection with the ongoing Calloway County investigation.

Anyone who witnesses unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 270-753-3151.

