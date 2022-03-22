More than $20K worth of stolen property recovered in western Tenn.

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - More than $20,000 worth of stolen property was recently recovered in western Tennessee.

According to a post on the Obion County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Gray Farms on Section Line Road reported a burglary on Friday, March 11 at its shop.

They reported multiple trailers, tools, Polaris Rangers and weapons had been stolen.

Investigators recovered the stolen property on Monday, March 21, with help from the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

They called it an ongoing investigation and said anyone with information is asked to call the Obion County Sheriff’s Office at 731-885-5832.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.