More heavy rain possible this afternoon

Another round of heavy rain possible in some areas this afternoon. There is small threat a few storms could be strong to severe in our far southeastern counties (TN and KY). There is also the chance for some isolated flash flooding under the heavier rain. The next round of heavy rain will push out of the entire Heartland by about 7PM tonight and we will be left with scattered showers overnight into your Wednesday. In fact, the scattered showers will continue into Thursday too, so the next couple of days will be gloomy and cooler. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 50s and Thursday some areas won’t even make it out of the 40s. Sunshine returns on Friday, with milder temperatures back into the 60s in most areas. The weekend is also still looking like it will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.