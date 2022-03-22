Heartland Votes
MoDOT to honor I-57 crash first responders

The Missouri Department of Transportation will honor the first responders of the I-57 crash from March 17.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to hold a ceremony to thank the many first responders and others who helped during and after the massive chain-reaction crashes on Interstate 57 last week in Mississippi County.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 24 at the garage of MoDOT’s Southeast District Office complex in Sikeston at 3 p.m.

The department wants to honor the heroes who helped with the management, recovery and clean-up efforts.

These include the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Mississippi County, City of Charleston, MoDOT and many other state and Heartland emergency responders

“From the first call we received to the reopening of Interstate 57, we appreciated so many agencies pulling together to assist during this unfortunate event,” said MoDOT Southeast District Engineer Mark Croarkin.

Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna are expected to speak the event.

Five people were killed and 15 others were injured in three chain reaction crashes at 8 a.m. on I-57 near Charleston on Thursday, March 17.

Law enforcement, ambulance crews, tow truck drivers and other emergency response personnel from all over the Heartland, including southern Illinois and western Kentucky provided help with the massive crashes.

I-57 was entirely shutdown for at least 20 hours from the Missouri-Illinois state line to Interstate 55 in Sikeston to allow crews to investigate and remove the wrecked vehicles and debris from the area.

