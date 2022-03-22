Marine veteran, 23, fatally stabbed outside Boston bar

Heartland Votes
By WCVB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOSTON (WCVB) - Police arrested a bouncer in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran that happened outside the Boston bar where the suspect works.

Daniel Martinez, a 23-year-old from Illinois, traveled to Boston to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with friends, including a fellow Marine, according to his mother, Apolonia Martinez. He served in the Marines for four years until Sept. 2021.

“I didn’t think this was going to happen. I didn’t think he would not come back to me, so it’s really hard,” Apolonia Martinez said. “He was just getting started, and he just got plucked from our life in such a terrible way.”

Daniel Martinez was found suffering from a stab wound just before 7 p.m Saturday outside the Sons of Boston bar near Faneuil Hall. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“He just had all kinds of plans that now that will never come to light. It’s heartbreaking,” Apolonia Martinez said.

Alvaro Larrama, the 38-year-old bouncer at the Sons of Boston, is charged with Daniel Martinez’s murder. He was arraigned Monday afternoon and is being held without bail.

Investigators say Daniel Martinez and his friend were not allowed into the bar for some reason. At that point, surveillance footage shows Larrama following the two and stabbing the victim, according to prosecutors.

Larrama is scheduled to return to court April 28.

