Ky. to receive nearly $75M for long-term disaster recovery

The destruction in Mayfield, Ky. following a tornado Friday night, December 10.
The destruction in Mayfield, Ky. following a tornado Friday night, December 10.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide the state with nearly $75 million through the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program.

According to a news release from Senator Mitch McConnell’s Office, the $74,953,000 grant will help Kentucky recover from the several major disasters, including December’s tornado outbreak in western Kentucky and flooding in eastern Kentucky in 2021.

“When Senator McConnell visited Mayfield after December’s devastating tornadoes, he promised to ensure we had every federal resource possible to aid our recovery. Since then, he has kept his word, advocating on behalf of my community to federal agencies, providing aid through this year’s government funding bill, and now, helping us even more through his support of today’s grant announcement. We are all thankful for the Senator’s work as we continue to rebuild our city,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said in the news release.

According to HUD, the money can be used for a variety of purposes, including helping local governments cover their cost share of federal disaster recovery programs from other agencies including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Highway Administration.

Communities can also use the money to help rebuild and promote economic development.

