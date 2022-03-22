Increase in certain WIC benefits extended through September in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri residents may be able to utilize a temporary benefit increase for a longer while.

The Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases was extended through September.

With the extension, benefits will continue to be $24 per month for children, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum women and $47 per month for breastfeeding women.

Mssouri WIC made the announcement Monday.

President Joe Biden signed a funding package for the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year and allowing the USDA to extend the temporary increases in benefits.

