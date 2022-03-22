Heartland Votes
Increase in certain WIC benefits extended through September in Missouri

The Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases was extended through September.
The Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases was extended through September.(WAGM)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri residents may be able to utilize a temporary benefit increase for a longer while.

With the extension, benefits will continue to be $24 per month for children, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum women and $47 per month for breastfeeding women.

Mssouri WIC made the announcement Monday.

President Joe Biden signed a funding package for the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year and allowing the USDA to extend the temporary increases in benefits.

