Highway patrol releases details in deadly I-57 pile-up

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has released preliminary details into last week’s massive, deadly pile-up on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County.

Authorities said five people died and 14 were injured in the multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, March 17 near Charleston.

According to MSHP, a SEMI tractor-trailer driver from Memphis was rear-ended by a SEMI tractor-trailer driver from Laredo, Texas, which caused a chain reaction crash of 15 other vehicles.

This was at 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 at the 13.4 mile marker.

The SEMI driver from Laredo, 39-year-old Jose M. Lopez, and a SEMI driver from White, Arkansas, 35-year-old Blake C. Lercher, were both seriously injured in the crash.

Lercher was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment and an ambulance transported Lopez to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Two Heartland drivers, Aeian A. Baird, of Carterville, and Orlando T. Matthews, of Cairo, were involved in the chain reaction. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital in Sikeston for treatment of minor injuries.

In all, MSHP said this first multi-vehicle crash involved 11 SEMIs, one box truck, two pick-up trucks, two SUVs and one car.

In the northbound lanes of I-57, also at mile marker 13.4 and at 8 a.m., three vehicles were involved in a crash.

According to MSHP, a Houston, Tx. man driving a GMC Sierra hit the trailer of a Freightliner SEMI, which was disabled from a previous crash, and a Kenworth SEMI hit the rear of the pick-up truck.

The driver of the pick-up, 45-year-old Jose A. Hernandez, was killed in the crash. His passenger was transported by a member of the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office to a Sikeston hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner SEMI, 50-year-old Terry G. Wheetley, of Poplar Bluff, was seriously injured. He was flown to a St. Louis hospital.

A member of the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office transported the driver of the Kenworth SEMI, 41-year-old Ronale F. Reider, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, to a Sikeston hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker said on Friday he was in the process of notifying the victims’ families and all the names would be released once the process is complete.

According to Zach Bolden, director of the Mississippi County EMS, it was foggy when they responded to the crashes on I-57.

Bolden also said one or two emergency responders were also taken to area hospitals.

Charleston Department of Public Safety Director Robert Hearnes estimated between 30-50 vehicles were involved in the crash.

Some of the vehicles also caught on fire.

Large, black plumes of smoke could be seen for miles.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed I-57 in Mississippi County for at least 20 hours to allow crews to investigate and remove the wrecked vehicles and debris from the area.

Many first responders said this was the worst crash scene they have ever seen.

Law enforcement, ambulance crews, tow truck drivers and other emergency response personnel from all over the Heartland, including southern Illinois and western Kentucky provided help with the massive crashes.

