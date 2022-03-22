Heavy rain will move out this evening but scattered showers will hang around.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Very heavy rain moved across the Heartland last night and much of the day today. This heavy rain will move east of the area later this evening. We are watching scattered showers redevelop to our west and this showers will move into our western counties later this evening. Temperatures will remain steady for most of the evening with lows by morning ranging from the upper 40s north west to the middle 50s southeast.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with a few scattered showers possible. High temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 50s.

Scattered showers will be possible again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There is even a chance a few areas in our northwestern counties could see some wet snow mix in at times. Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing so no travel impact is expected. Highs on Thursday will range from the middle 40s north to the middle 50s far south.

