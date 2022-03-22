Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Health plans with free or reduced-cost premiums available to low-income Americans

For some, there's still time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
For some, there's still time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.(Source: Healthcare.gov/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Low-income households who missed the deadline for this year’s Affordable Care Act coverage can still sign up for plans with free premiums, thanks to a special enrollment period being offered at healthcare.gov.

Americans with incomes less than $19,320 or just less than $40,000 for a four-member family are eligible.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said most can get plans without premiums, while others may see a minimal cost.

The Biden administration has recently been increasing efforts to get more people enrolled by adding funds to programs that assist with the selection process.

A record-setting 14.5 million Americans signed up for the ACA in 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, is accused of putting zip ties around her dog’s back legs and...
Southeast Mo. woman accused of zip-tying dog’s back legs, trying to bury it alive
Joseph Staggs, 24 of Kennett, is accused of stabbing a woman in the leg with a screwdriver.
Man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver, leading officers on chase through 2 states
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
Highway patrol releases details in deadly I-57 pile-up
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

Some Disney workers plan a walkout to protest the company's slow response to Florida's 'Don't...
Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout threat
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen
Alabama is set to perform at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, May 27.
Alabama coming to Cape Girardeau
Opening statements set the table for questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
LIVE: Jackson faces pointed questions at Senate hearing for Supreme Court confirmation
Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.
Mom in Texas charged with trying to give away her newborn