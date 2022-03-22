First Alert: Rounds of rain, storms today

(KFVS) - Today will be very soggy with thunderstorms.

This morning will start off with heavy rain and embedded storms, which will remain sub-severe.

Wake-up temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Lisa Michaels says there will be rounds of rain and storms all day, which could lead to flooding in prone area.

Ahead of the front, there is a very small chance for stronger storms late this afternoon in our furthest southeastern counties in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Most of the severe weather looks to remain south of the Heartland.

Southerly winds could also gust up to 25 mph with isolated gusts close to 30 mph.

Afternoon highs will be cooler in the upper 50s for most locations to the mid and upper 60s in our far southeastern counties.

As the low-pressure spins to our north, showers are possible into Wednesday with cooler air moving in.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and low 50s for a few days.

The end of the week into the weekend will be drier.

Temperatures will slowly warm back up by next week.

