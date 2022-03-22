Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Rounds of rain, storms today

Showers and storms are expected to continue all day!
Showers and storms are expected to continue all day!(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Today will be very soggy with thunderstorms.

This morning will start off with heavy rain and embedded storms, which will remain sub-severe.

Wake-up temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Lisa Michaels says there will be rounds of rain and storms all day, which could lead to flooding in prone area.

Ahead of the front, there is a very small chance for stronger storms late this afternoon in our furthest southeastern counties in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Most of the severe weather looks to remain south of the Heartland.

Southerly winds could also gust up to 25 mph with isolated gusts close to 30 mph.

Afternoon highs will be cooler in the upper 50s for most locations to the mid and upper 60s in our far southeastern counties.

As the low-pressure spins to our north, showers are possible into Wednesday with cooler air moving in.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and low 50s for a few days.

The end of the week into the weekend will be drier.

Temperatures will slowly warm back up by next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, is accused of putting zip ties around her dog’s back legs and...
Southeast Mo. woman accused of zip-tying dog’s back legs, trying to bury it alive
Joseph Staggs, 24 of Kennett, is accused of stabbing a woman in the leg with a screwdriver.
Man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver, leading officers on chase through 2 states
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open

Latest News

According to the National Weather Service, the river went from about 17 feet on Sunday night to...
Rainy and Stormy Tuesday
Southeastern portions of the Heartland are at greater risk for flash flooding on Tuesday, March...
First Alert: Rain, thunderstorms this evening
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heavy rain likely late tonight through tomorrow.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heavy rain possible in some areas on Tuesday