City of New Madrid dealing with illegal dumping

A sign at the dump site for New Madrid residents only is not being obeyed.
A sign at the dump site for New Madrid residents only is not being obeyed.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - New Madrid has been dealing with an illegal dumping problem that has gotten out of hand. Now, the city’s police department is enforcing criminal action.

“Well, people come from out of town, they come from out of state. They don’t put a lot of it in the dumpsters. And they crawl over in them. And they’ve been doing it ever since I’ve been here.”

Assistant supervisor Ricky Hayes has worked for the city for six years. He said illegal dumping has been an ongoing problem for several years causing more work for him and costing taxpayers money.

“It started out at the city hall, and they don’t the same thing there, so they moved it hoping it would get better. And then they put it in another neighborhood, and they did the same thing. And the neighbors complained all the time, so they moved it again. And it still hasn’t changed anything,” Hayes explained.

The city’s dump site is located on Bloomfield Road. Trash and debris remains littered everywhere throughout the area.

It’s the third location of the city’s dump site; and at every location, they continue to have the same problem.

“They put signs up, they got camera up, and still haven’t slowed them up any. They still come from everywhere,” Hays said.

So, the New Madrid Police Department issued a statement saying quote, “Warnings for climbing in and on the dumpsters, as well as littering on or around the disposal site, will not be given. Numerous citations have already been issued to violators over the last week.”

“That’s about all I know that will stop them,” Hayes said. “They get enough tickets, they will quit dumping.”

Anyone who notices someone illegally dumping is asked to call the New Madrid Police Department.

