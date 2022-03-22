Cape Girardeau Public School Dist. to expand extracurricular activities in elementary, middle schools

Heartland Votes
The Cape Girardeau Public School District added a new program to address needs identified in the comprehensive school improvement plan.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland school district is addressing needs outside the classroom to spark success at school.

Cape Girardeau School District is gearing up and launching a comprehensive school-wide athletic program and expanding extracurricular activities into the elementary and middle school grade levels.

The goal is to provide opportunities to get kids more involved in extracurricular activities from grade school through high school.

We talked with Tyson Moyers, who is now transitioning to the new district-wide athletic director.

“Education based athletics is a driver of success in the classroom and after school as well, after high school,” Moyers said. “So the more participation we can get from our kids at a younger age, hopefully they will participate all the way through their school years and it’s just a known driver of success.”

In Cape Girardeau, only 30 percent of the district’s student body participated in high school sports this year. That is compared to the national average of 57 percent.

“When we look at the percentage of students participating in extracurricular activities at the secondary level and see the comparison in our district to the national average, we realize that we are missing opportunities to make meaningful connections to keep kids in school,” Dr. Neil Glass, Cape Girardeau Public School District superintendent, said. “Studies have shown that kids who are involved at the school are better students and more likely to graduate.”

In 2016, Cape Girardeau Public Schools unveiled its current Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, focusing on improving student achievement, school culture, addressing poverty and removing learning barriers.

“Throughout the course of creating the CSIP, the need was identified to share soft-skills with students at the elementary level,” Dr. Glass said. “This program will give us another opportunity to teach those very skills at an early age while opening doors for parent involvement and strengthening school culture.”

